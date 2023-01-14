Three students called ‘Maoists’ for query on Dalits, Adivasis by fellow classmates, teachers

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of three students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication of the Hindi Journalism batch alleged that they were bullied by their classmates and called ‘Maoists’ for asking questions about Dalits and Adivasis. In a letter to Sanjay Dwivedi, director general of the institute, the students claimed that the class teacher deliberately favoured a particular cohort of students.

“Some students showed us offensive signs and despite focusing on the education, teachers are trying to disrupt the environment of the class,” wrote students in their letter. A student said, our friends’ journal was not accepted by one of the editors of the group because that was ‘anti-institute’. “When we asked them about this, the students bullied us and passed offensive remarks,” he said. Scraping all allegations, a senior official said that this is mere propaganda by a set of students.

