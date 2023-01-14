Vetoing teacher training to hurt education: Delhi CM

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G declining his assent to significant education projects of the AAP government turned out to be the focal point of the meeting between L-G and CM on Friday. Amid ongoing confrontation over several matters of governance, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that L-G V K Saxena is targeting the files related to these projects as he wanted to disrupt the excellent work being carried out by the government.

The Delhi CM said politicians and officers constantly go abroad, but no one has sent teachers abroad for training. “The people elected us and sent us to power; we are in government and we are sending our teachers abroad by saving money, how can anyone object to it?” he questioned.

Elaborating on the training programme for teachers and principals, the chief minister said, “Delhi government is the first government in the country to send its teachers abroad for training. We have been sending our teachers to Finland and another batch was about to go now which has been stopped by L-G.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed that it is a matter of great sadness that the BJP has stooped to such a level that it no longer wants the Delhi government to provide quality education to poor children. “L-G’s refusal of files related to the proposed project – which will send 30 primary in-charges, teachers and educators to Finland – is an example of this,” he said.

