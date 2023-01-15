Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates‘Jan Rasoi’ community kitchen in Delhi

As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision of food for all and Swachh Bharat both to be fulfilled .

Published: 15th January 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an aim to facilitate nutritious food to the needy at a symbolic price of Rs one per meal, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday inaugurated new ‘Jan Rasoi’, in East Delhi’s Lakshmi Nagar. The East Delhi MP informed that the canteen is set up by redoing an abandoned dump store of the municipal corporation at Kishan Kunj and will serve food to around 1,000 people every day in the afternoon.

“We have served more than 3,000 people every day for just one rupee per meal. Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of society, who were badly affected by the pandemic and the lockdown,” he said.

“It is my duty as a public representative to make the lives of the most deprived sections better,” he said. “The least we should ensure is that they get hygienic and nutritious food, so that there is no migration or starvation.

As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision of food for all and Swachh Bharat both to be fulfilled . We take Re one as a token amount so that one does not feel they are eating for free,” the BJP MP further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jan Rasoi Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp