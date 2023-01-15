Gautam Gambhir inaugurates‘Jan Rasoi’ community kitchen in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to facilitate nutritious food to the needy at a symbolic price of Rs one per meal, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday inaugurated new ‘Jan Rasoi’, in East Delhi’s Lakshmi Nagar. The East Delhi MP informed that the canteen is set up by redoing an abandoned dump store of the municipal corporation at Kishan Kunj and will serve food to around 1,000 people every day in the afternoon.

“We have served more than 3,000 people every day for just one rupee per meal. Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of society, who were badly affected by the pandemic and the lockdown,” he said.

“It is my duty as a public representative to make the lives of the most deprived sections better,” he said. “The least we should ensure is that they get hygienic and nutritious food, so that there is no migration or starvation.

As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision of food for all and Swachh Bharat both to be fulfilled . We take Re one as a token amount so that one does not feel they are eating for free,” the BJP MP further said.

