Mehrauli murder case: Shraddha’s body chopped with saw-like object, says autopsy

After the DNA match was confirmed, the police sent all the pieces of recovered bones to the AIIMS for the post-mortem examniation.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. (File Photo |PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what is being claimed as yet another crucial development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the autopsy report of the deceased woman’s body parts have revealed that it was cut with some saw-like object, as was confessed by the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The police had recovered 23 fragments of bones from the Mehrauli forest area on the instance accused Poonawala and sent them for DNA matching to Central Forensic Science Laboratory and for DNA Mitochondrial profiling to Hyderabad’s Centre for Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).

After the DNA match was confirmed, the police sent all the pieces of recovered bones to the AIIMS for the post-mortem examniation. According to official sources, the post-mortem was conducted by AIIMS doctors early this week and they have now submitted the autopsy report to the Delhi Police.

Sources further said the postmortem analysis has suggested that bones were possibly cut with some saw-like object. However, it may be mentioned here that the police was not able to recover that weapon which was used to dismember Shraddha’s body.

