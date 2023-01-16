Home Cities Delhi

FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the police action came after she issued a notice on the issue and asserted that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Published: 16th January 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media about the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, following a complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women.

The FIR was registered at the Special Cell unit of the city police under the relevant section of the Information Technology Act, the police said, adding an investigation is on.

Taking to Twitter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the police action came after she issued a notice on the issue and asserted that the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi.

According to the FIR, the DCW has taken sou-motu cognisance of certain social media posts targeting the two-year-old and seven-year-old daughters of renowned Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

"These posts on social media platform 'Twitter' are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards the young children and their mothers. The screenshots of the alleged tweets were also enclosed with the mail," the FIR stated and named a few Twitter handles.

Based on the contents of the complaint and inquiry conducted so far, a prima facie offence under section 67B (d) of the Information Technology Act was made out, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Delhi Police social media comments
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp