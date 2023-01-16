Hit refresh on your beauty routine

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

In our column about a fortnight ago, I had mentioned that 2023 should be the year when you rethink and reshape both your lives and lifestyles. This also means that this year, it is important to restructure your beauty regimen. In the last article, I highlighted a skincare routine that is perfect for the first quarter aka winter. Let me now delve into how to work on your skin in this year’s second quarter.

Spring clean your skin

How many of us change our skin routines with seasons or even with age? April is when sweater weather is officially over and woollens make it to the wardrobe’s back row. It is also a time when you spring clean your skin, hair, and body. Most people start to become more conscious as one can do without the layers of clothing. Thus, it is important that the skin feels smooth, clean, as well as supple.

This is also a time when one’s arms and legs are usually uncovered. In such moments, it is necessary for you to have skin that’s not just smooth and hairless but also soft and glowing. To achieve this, opt for regular manicures and pedicures. I always feel that one must avoid extremely long nails—not only are they unhygienic but also impractical especially for professional women. Medium-length square nails with a light, frosted nail enamel look great.

Remove dead skin with a pumice stone and keep your nails clean by using a nail brush, which is an absolute essential tool to be placed on the bathroom shelf.

If you think that it is okay to forget moisturising your skin in spring and summer, let me just start by stating you are wrong. During these seasons, the sun tends to get very strong and makes the skin dry and dull. Use sandalwood oil mixed with a few drops of almond oil to moisturise the skin.

I have seen so many women with clean faces but unkempt hands. This needs to be taken care of. Not many women realise that just like the face and the body, the hands also tend to age and show lines and wrinkles much faster. Make it a point to massage your hands with a nourishing cream. Also, use the following hand pack:

Mix 2tsp of oatmeal, 1tsp of sandalwood powder, 1 egg, 1tsp honey, and 1tsp lemon powder. Make a thick paste and apply this on your hands and give special attention to the knuckles. Leave this on for fifteen minutes. Then, dab full cream milk onto the skin and scrub off in rotating movements. Wash with cold water and see your skin come to life and become soft and supple.

The neck and back also require special attention during this time. I suggest that these areas be looked after as well. Start by using a natural loofah while bathing as this helps slough off any dead skin.

Always use body lotion after bathing. If you want to go completely natural, use a light hibiscus and lavender oil mixed with apricot oil. Not only will this keep your skin soft but it will also protect it from the strong rays of the sun.

Suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

