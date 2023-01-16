Tapestry of colours: Fabindia’s festive edit

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

The latest collection from Fabindia is aimed at focussing on the festive season. While the label is known for its all-year festive collections, this celebration edit also doubles up as the perfect choice for the winter wedding season across the country. We catch up with design head Anuradha Kumra to find out more.

What’s this new collection inspired by?

The inspiration behind the new festive collection was colour and craft to promote India’s key handcrafted traditions with Fabindia. This festive season, we wanted our fab family community to celebrate the traditions and heritage of our artisans through our designs.

How different is this collection from previous ones?

This festive collection is our signature collection, which is occasion-led, focussed on key crafts of Benarasi weaves to the sheer delight of chanderis, gorgeous hand embroideries and intricately-crafted jewellery and accessories to complete your festive looks. Each season, our design team gets inspired by our crafts and artisanal techniques and marries them back to consumer needs.

Are there any motifs specific to this collection?

This collection allows us to highlight the gorgeous motifs of traditional florals and intricate jacquard weaves. It also helps us experiment the weaving of textures and dobbies using accent yarns and threads to highlight the intricate designs of woven checks and plaids.

Take us through the collection’s colour palette?

The main aim of this collection was to highlight heritage, traditions, and celebrations of Indian craft; the

richness of India’s colours and weaves threaded into our festive fabrics and designs. From jewel tones of reds and ambers to vibrant brocade weaves in petal pinks and marine blues, silk textures and dobbies in emerald greens and purples with accents of gold and silver, permeating joy and happiness.

What are the fabrics we can look forward to?

To bring a certain level of elegance, the collections are crafted from natural silks, silk-blends, tussars, gaji silk, Benarasi and dupion.

Have you started working on the next season collection?

We are wrapping up our spring 2023 collections, which are going to be on the lines of elevated craft essentials for everyday living along with special capsules for weddings and occasion wear.

Rs 1,000 onwards.

In stores and online.

