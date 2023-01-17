Home Cities Delhi

Delhi hit-and-drag accident: Murder charges slapped against six accused

Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Published: 17th January 2023

A combination of pictures show five of the seven accused people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has slapped murder charges against six people accused in the Kanjhawala accident in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car, officials said on Tuesday.

Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), they said.

A murder offence may attract death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

"In the Sultanpuri incident, after collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police has added Section 302 IPC in place of section 304 IPC.

"Further investigation in the case is in progress," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) said.

This move comes a day after the Delhi Police told a sessions court that it will invoke section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested four days later.

Another accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day.

Anjali's parents and relatives had also staged a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding justice for their daughter.

They had demanded that section 302 should be added to the FIR, alleging that the accused continued driving the car despite knowing that the woman was beneath their car.

