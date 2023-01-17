Delhi man poses as UAE govt official, flees the Leela without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Impersonating as an important functionary of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a man stayed at a five-star hotel in the national capital for three months and later ran off without settling his outstanding bill of more than Rs 23 lakh.

The complaint was lodged by the staff of Hotel Leela Palace situated in the Sarojini Nagar area of southwest Delhi.

According to the hotel staff, a man named Mahamed Sharif was staying from August 1, 2022, and fled the hotel on November 20, 2022, with hotel valuables like silver bottle holders and also without settling his bills of amount Rs 23,46,413.

Based on the complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR on January 13 under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, the accused man checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated an important functionary of the office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed AL Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

"He also gave a resident card of the United Arab Emirates on arrival. It seems the guest purposely gave these cards to create a false image and garner extra trust with an intent to cheat and deceive the hotel at a later stage," the FIR read.

The hotel staff said the accused had also made a lew part settlement in the month of August and September last year worth Rs 11.5 lakhs for room charges, the total outstanding bill was Rs 23,48,413 against which he had issued us a post-dated cheque of Rs 20 lakhs due for November 21. The cheque was submitted by the hotel staff at the State Bank of India branch at Bikaji Cama Place on September 22 but due to insufficient funds, the cheque bounced.

"On November 20 around 1 pm, the guest decided to flee from the hotel with hotel valuables and this seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by November 22, the hotel will get the dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted. This clearly signifies that Shareef had malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive hotel authorities," the FIR read.

As the case is now several months old, it will be difficult for the police to track the accused man, however, sources in the Delhi Police said that an investigation is currently underway and the police are scanning CCTV footage of the hotel.

"We are also trying to find out whether any other hotel has been duped in a similar manner," the source said.

