First day of Delhi Assembly adjourned

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of the Delhi Assembly session was adjourned for the entire day as there was an exchange of words between AAP and BJP. Both parties made allegations and took to the streets to mark their protests.

The ruling party organised a march from the Delhi assembly demanding to allow a foreign trip for government school teachers. They walked around three kilometres from the Delhi Assembly towards the L-G Secretariat but were stopped by the police a few metres away from the Raj Niwas. BJP, however, tried to corner the government over air pollution.

Earlier, the BJP MLAs protested carrying oxygen cylinders to draw attention towards increasing air pollution in the city. The Opposition alleged that the people are reeling due to inaction of the government.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj drew the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia upon the teachers’ training. Bhardwaj said,

“BJP MLAs are advocating for the L-G in every way possible. What enmity does L-G have with the teachers? L-G is asking to do a cost-benefit analysis upon teacher training.” He added, “The taxpayers of Delhi are paying the expenses of the L-G House. The L-G is interfering in the work of the government.”

Slogans were raised against the LG demanding him to act as per the dignity of his office and allow training of the teachers in Finland. The opposition party lashed out at AAP saying that after Chief Minister’s and the MLA’s behaviour in both the Assembly and L-G House, it is clear that they have no respect for the country.

“The moral responsibility of running the Delhi assembly house rests on the CM but the people saw him allowing his party MLAs to not only make mockery of the assembly House but later himself led a protest march,” said Delhi BJP Working president Virendra Sachdeva.” He added, “The behaviour of Kejriwal and his MLAs inside the assembly and outside the LG’s office clearly shows they are anarchists with no respect for the constitutional post or a democratic body like the assembly House.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the way the AAP MLA’s misbehaved is very shameful. “They just create mischief in the assembly so that the proceedings can be adjourned as they are afraid to answer to the people on the wrongdoings and misdeeds conducted by them,” Bidhuri added.

