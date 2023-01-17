Illegal firearm syndicate busted in Delhi, four arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police busted an illegal firearm syndicate in the city and arrested four of its active members. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar (26) Pawan Kumar (28), Sunny (21) and Harshdeep (19), were booked under stringent sections of Arms (Amendment) Act in which the minimum sentence is of 10 years which can be extended up to life imprisonment.

With their arrest, 18 pistols i.e. 10 semi-automatic pistols with 10 spare magazines (total 20 magazines) and 8 single-shot pistols were recovered. Addl. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said in view of forthcoming celebration, increased surveillance was mounted on the firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh who were found frequently supplying firearms and ammunition in Delhi.

The Special Cell received a tip-off on January 13 after which it conducted a raid and three accused people were apprehended near Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi when they were exchanging the firearms. The fourth accused, Sunny was also arrested from a nearby area.

