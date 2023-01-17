Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi court grants bail to accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Published: 17th January 2023 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kanjhawala accident

CCTV visuals of the car at the time of the Delhi drag-and-death incident. (Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj's bail.

"He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj's role started after the commission of the offence.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala horror: Hit and drag accused to be booked for murder

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanjhawala Delhi hit and drag Delhi road accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp