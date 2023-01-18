Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly alleges L-G's interference post-MCD elections, passes resolution to ensure free elections

The resolution moved by the ruling party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is concerned about the unconstitutional interference by Hon’ble L-G in the functioning of the MCD

Published: 18th January 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 03:49 PM

Delhi Assembly

Representational image of Delhi Assembly (File photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tussle between the Delhi government and L-G grew on Wednesday after the Delhi assembly passed a resolution alleging the latter’s ‘unconstitutional’ interference in conducting elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Members in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The resolution moved by the ruling party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it is concerned about the unconstitutional interference by Hon’ble L-G in the functioning of the MCD, especially the conduct of free and fair elections of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Member of the Standing Committee.

The House directed the Commissioner of MCD and the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to ensure the elections of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee are conducted as per the DMC Act and Constitution of India.

The House also directed the Commissioner of MCD to ensure that nominated members in MCD are not allowed to vote in the House as stated in Article  243-R of the Constitution and Section 03 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

On the second day of the Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused L-G VK Saxena of stalling a Delhi teachers' training visit to Finland, questioning whether he really has a say in these decisions. "LG, who?" Kejriwal had said. He had alleged that the L-G bragged about the BJP winning 104 seats in the MCD polls because of him.

The Delhi CM had emphasised that democracy, constitution, and law are paramount for the state government and that the LG must also respect these three pillars. He had said, "When we come to the Centre tomorrow and have our LG in Delhi, be it AAP, BJP or Congress we will ensure the LG does not harass the state government."

