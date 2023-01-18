Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Four aides of terror suspects nabbed in Jahangirpuri under cops’ lens

As per the sources, the arms were from Pakistan through the drop-dead method, which was being received at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand – which is being verified by the police. 

Published: 18th January 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect a drain where body parts of a man were found in north Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major revelation following the arrest of two alleged terror suspects from Jahangirpuri over a week ago, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is looking for four more associates of the accused persons, said sources. 

Adding to this, there are total of eight persons who were involved in the cross-border terror operation which targeted right-wing Hindu leaders in India, and they all had used the messaging application Signal to communicate with each other said the sources. Their handlers sitting in Pakistan said the sources.  
According to police sources, the two people used to procure weapons, while the other two were assigned to supply weapons to other members. 

As per the sources, the arms were from Pakistan through the drop-dead method, which was being received at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand – which is being verified by the police. The two nabbed suspects, who were arrested by Delhi Police,  had been supplying hand grenades and pistols to the module – which were seized from their rented accommodation in Jahangirpuri. 

The police had also found a video in a mobile belonging to one of the accused on which they had recorded the murder of a man. They had earlier killed a ragpicker after targeting him for being a Hindu. In order to identify the deceased, the police found the victim’s family and collected the DNA samples to ascertain the identity of the deceased, said a senior police official. 

The Delhi Police on 14th January arrested the two accussed Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to sources, Naushad was associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar.
During the interrogation, they led the police to their rented house at Shraddhanand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where the police recovered two hand grenades, and a forensic team found traces of human blood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
terror suspects Jahangirpuri Delhi Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp