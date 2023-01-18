Delhi: Four aides of terror suspects nabbed in Jahangirpuri under cops’ lens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major revelation following the arrest of two alleged terror suspects from Jahangirpuri over a week ago, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is looking for four more associates of the accused persons, said sources.

Adding to this, there are total of eight persons who were involved in the cross-border terror operation which targeted right-wing Hindu leaders in India, and they all had used the messaging application Signal to communicate with each other said the sources. Their handlers sitting in Pakistan said the sources.

According to police sources, the two people used to procure weapons, while the other two were assigned to supply weapons to other members.

As per the sources, the arms were from Pakistan through the drop-dead method, which was being received at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand – which is being verified by the police. The two nabbed suspects, who were arrested by Delhi Police, had been supplying hand grenades and pistols to the module – which were seized from their rented accommodation in Jahangirpuri.

The police had also found a video in a mobile belonging to one of the accused on which they had recorded the murder of a man. They had earlier killed a ragpicker after targeting him for being a Hindu. In order to identify the deceased, the police found the victim’s family and collected the DNA samples to ascertain the identity of the deceased, said a senior police official.

The Delhi Police on 14th January arrested the two accussed Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to sources, Naushad was associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar.

During the interrogation, they led the police to their rented house at Shraddhanand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where the police recovered two hand grenades, and a forensic team found traces of human blood.

