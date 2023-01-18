Kanjhawala horror: Delhi court grants bail to owner of car citing 'no role prior to incident'

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused and owner of the car which allegedly hit and dragged to death a 20-year-old woman for about 12 kilometres in the wee hours of New Year day in Kanjhawala, in the north west district of the capital.

As per the investigating agency, Bhardwaj the owner of the Delhi registered-Baleno Car gave it to his friend and co-accused Amit, who did not have any valid licence. Bhardwaj claimed that he was not present during the incident and that he had only given the car for the use of the other accused.

The court observed there is no record to show any prior meeting of the accused persons before the incident and Bhardwaj is in judicial custody since January 5, saying his custody is no more required for interrogation.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the alleged offence. “There seems to be no document in the form of CDR / CCTV footage etc. produced by the investigating agency to show any prior meeting of minds of accused/ applicant Ashutosh with the other co-accused to commit the act,” the order noted.

However, tt was also alleged that he has not revealed all the facts conveyed by his friend and misled the probe agency, saying another co-accused Deepak was driving the car at the time of the incident.

The Additional Sessions Judge noted that the accused’s role is alleged to be regarding helping in the disappearance of the evidence of offence and of helping in harbouring or protecting the accused persons with the intention of screening the accused persons.

