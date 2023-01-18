Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: Hit-and-drag was intentional, say Delhi cops

Police add murder charges after considering physical, forensic and scientific evidence

Published: 18th January 2023

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Considering the Sultanpuri accident was done with the intent to cause death, the Delhi police on Tuesday invoked Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC in the incident. Earlier, the police had lodged the FIR under Section 304 of the IPC, however, on Tuesday, the police replaced it with Section 302 of the IPC. 

“In the Sultanpuri incident after collection of physical, forensic and scientific evidence, Section 302 IPC has been included in place of Section 304 IPC,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (law and order)  According to Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), the purpose of inducting Section 304A IPC was to also ensure maximum benefit to the victim family from the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), since the victim was the only bread earner for the family.

The First Accident Report (FAR) in this case was also sent by the police to the concerned MACT. “Delhi Police has been filling the compensation claim in the MACT, with best effort in order to get the maximum amount as compensation for the deceased family members so that the survivor would be taken care of,” said the DCP. Meanwhile, A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, one of the accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case. 

The victim, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed on the night of New Year’s eve after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for nearly 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. In this matter, the 11 police personnel were suspended for negligence in duty at the time of this incident. The decision came just a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to suspend the police personnel who were deployed in three PCR vans and two pickets at the time of the accident.

