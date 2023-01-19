1,800 pensioners cheated through fake website

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters who allegedly created a fake ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ website and cheated more than 1800 pensioners through it, an official said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Amit Khosa (47), Kanav Kapoor (27), Binoy Sarkar and Shankar Mondal, through their fake website used to receive a registration fee of Rs 199 per applicant.JeevanPramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for one crore pensioners of Central Government, State Government and other Government organizations.

One of the major requisites for the pensioners post their retirement from service, is to provide a life certificate to the authorized pension disbursing agencies like Banks, Post Offices etc., following which their pension is credited to their account. In order to get this life certificate, the individual drawing the pension is required to either personally present oneself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency.

To address this problem of Pensioners, the Government has provided an official portal to generate online life certificates.Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said they had received a complaint from National Informatics Centre that some fraudsters have made a similar web site named jeevanpraman.online.

“The majority of the content was copied from the actual government portal and they were accepting payments through this fake website from the customers for Jeevanpramaan services. During enquiry, it came to know that through this website, the accused asked the applicant to fill up the form for Life Certificate and receive a Registration fee Rs 199,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 66-d of the IT Act and began probing the matter.During the investigation, a team was formed which gathered technical information of the alleged website, Bank details & Call Details etc from the Website Registrar, Banks and scrutinized it and on the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Four arrested

