Delhi: Former Congress MP, PA found guilty in 2012 cheating case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday convicted former Congress Lok Sabha Member Vinay Kumar Pandey and his personal assistant in a 2012 fake Travelling Allowance (TA) claim case after finding he ‘misused his official position’ as a public servant.

As per the CBI, Pandey, the then MP from Shravasti constituency in UP along with his PA Arvind Tewari cheated the government on a travel claim of Rs 9.7 lakh in November 2012, using forged documents.

“..it is held that the prosecution successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt and A1 (accused) Vinay Kumar Pandey and A2 Arvind Kumar are held guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy punishable under Section 120B read with Section 420 IPC and they are convicted for the same,” said Special judge Geetanjli Goel.

Pandey has also been convicted for the offence under Section 120B read with Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the PC Act and for the substantive offences under Section 420 IPC and under Section 13 (1) (d) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read the 361-page judgement.

