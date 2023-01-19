Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to start door-to-door vaccination drive in February, to increase manpower

The officials hinted that the drive may begin for a focus group of vulnerable population. They said that the shortage of vaccine is forcing them to not undertake the full rollout.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To increase booster dose coverage, the government is planning to start a door-to-door Covid-19 inoculation next month. Officials said the health department is working out the logistics for the campaign.

“District administrations have been asked to work out on manpower and other resources for the drive. Once the logistics are worked out, we can start the drive. We are hoping to begin in the second week of February,” a senior official involved in the development said.

The officials hinted that the drive may begin for a focus group of vulnerable population. They said that the shortage of vaccine is forcing them to not undertake the full rollout.“Inoculation of those aged above 60 years and having co-morbid conditions will be our top priority in the drive,” the official added.

The uptake of booster doses in the city has been languishing. Officials said that only a little over 25 per cent of the eligible population has taken the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said last month that the government was considering the option of door-to-door administration of booster shots in the capital.  

In the last meeting of the Delhi Development Management Authority, it was decided to undertake various measures to improve the coverage to scale the precaution dose vaccination coverage up to 50 per cent as soon as possible.

