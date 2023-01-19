IIT-Delhi student killed, another hurt in hit-&-run case, accused arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, were allegedly hit by a speeding car in the national capital where one of the student succumbed to injuries while the other one is undergoing treatment. The student, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30) lost his life in the accident. He was pursuing a Doctorate of Philosophy in Composite materials for 5 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the accident took place near Gate number 1, outside the IIT campus in Hauz Khas area of southwest Delhi.“We have apprehended driver Avihant Sherawat, resident of Mahipalpur, and further interrogation is on,” he said.

“Two students, Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla (29) went to a restaurant in SDA market opposite IIT Delhi and were crossing the road. A car which was coming from Nehru Place side hit both of them,” the DCP said.

The police received information through a PCR call after which they rushed to the spot and found broken parts of a car, a pair of blue sports shoes, and one brown coloured shoe lying strewn on the road.They also found a damaged vehicle i.e. a white Hyundai Verna car, on the pavement nearly 400 meters away from the site. The car’s front bumper and windshield was completely broken.

No eyewitnesses were present at the spot after which the police reached the AIIMS trauma centre where Ashraf, a resident of Balia, UP was declared brought dead. Ankur’s leg was fractured and later he was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket where he is being treated.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.A Crime team of the Delhi Police was called to examine the site.A friend of the deceased said, “Khan was a research scholar. He along with his friend went out to have dinner on Tuesday night.”

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi, in a statement, extended condolences to the family of the deceased student. The IIT Delhi said on the night of January 17, two Ph.D students from the Textile and Fibre Engineering department met with a tragic road accident outside the campus.

“The police are investigating the accident. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Mr. Ankur Shukla.The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students,” the statement read.

