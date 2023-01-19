Home Cities Delhi

Lack of dreams, direction in school children biggest challenge for country: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia felicitated the mentors under the programme for putting in the efforts to show the right path to the Delhi government school students who often do not receive timely support.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Photo| PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bridging the gap between children and their dreams, Delhi government’s “Desh ka Mentor” initiative has so far guided more than one lakh children in shaping their future.To celebrate the journey of mentors registered under the programmes from all over the country, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR)  on Thursday organised the first-ever “Desh ka Mentor” conclave in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Sharing the experience of the mentorship, Preksha, a first-year B.tech student of IGDTUW said, “ Initially, when I began mentoring Gayatri, she had no knowledge about the engineering entrance exams. For Gayatri, the CBSE exams were her only priority. However, I informed her about JEE preparation and got a positive response from her.”

Applauding the success of the programme, the Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia said, “Today, the lack of dreams and direction in school children is the biggest challenge for the future of the country. We are proud that by giving guidance to the children, the Kejriwal government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ is teaching children to dream.”

On the occasion, Sisodia felicitated the mentors under the programme for putting in the efforts to show the right path to the Delhi government school students who often do not receive timely support in making informed career choices from their surroundings.  ‘For the education ministers across the country, most of the targets include getting teachers recruited on time, providing mid-day meals and books to all students and ensuring funds for the universities to run them better,” Sisodia said.

This mentorship programme was launched by Delhi CM in October 2021 aiming to guide students in their career choices. So far, 1 lakh mentees and 26,000 mentors have become a part of this programme.

