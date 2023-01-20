AAP MLAs hold protest, seek suspension of top officers

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLAs on Thursday protested in Delhi Vidhan Sabha demanding suspension of Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) alleging that they sabotaged works of the state government at the behest of the L-G.

The ruling party MLAs also camped under the Gandhi statue in the assembly premises, sloganeering against the L-G, accusing him of undermining the elected government and causing harm to the public. The MLAs alleged that the L-G is impeding projects of the government by manipulating the top officials. “Along with the L-G, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Finance and Health Secretary are working against the interests of the people of Delhi,” they said.

They further added, “At the behest of L-G, tests were stopped in mohalla clinics, data entry operators were dismissed from hospitals and funds of Delhi Jal Board were withheld.” Carrying banners and raising slogans against Saxena, the MLAs accused the LG of conspiring against the Delhi government. AAP MLA Atishi said, “Through IAS officers, the L-G is obstructing all the developmental works of the state government. He is doing this through the medium of some bureaucrats.”

She added, “The salaries of the doctors of Mohalla Clinics have not been dispensed. The money that the state government gives to private agencies to conduct tests and provide medicines has also not been dispensed. The drivers and the marshals of the DTC have not been given their salaries, the pensions of the employees of DTC have also not been provided.”

Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said, “The L-G has ignored all the work that he is constitutionally mandated to do. He has been stopping files from reaching the designated departments. He has blocked funds that departments like the DJB and the PWD should be receiving to continue the developmental works.”

“We have constantly raised this point that the L-G office has been engaging in activities that are against the interest of the people and some senior IAS officers including Principal Secretary (Finance), Principal Secretary (Health) and the Chief Secretary of Delhi are involved with him. We want these officials who are working against the people of Delhi to be suspended,” he added.

