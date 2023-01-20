Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA’s plea against ‘bad character’ tag junked

He further objected that the cops have not abided by the Police Rules and said that things that are supposed to be kept confidential were given out to the media without my knowledge.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan’s plea challenging opening of history sheet against him by the Delhi Police and seeking removal of the ‘bad character’ labelled on him by the cops last year.A single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, however, granted him liberty to submit a representation with the cops.

Representing Khan, Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui contended that at the time of opening a history sheet, the police officer, according to the law, should have stated the reason, but in Amanatullah Khan’s case, the rules were not followed and he was listed as having bad character.  

He further objected that the cops have not abided by the Police Rules and said that things that are supposed to be kept confidential were given out to the media without my knowledge.“On the face of it their conduct is mala fide. They leaked it to the media before it was sent to me (petitioner). It has been published in all the newspapers. This is in complete violation of my Article 21 rights,” he said.

“As per their own circular issued by the DCP Headquarters, it mandates that the DCP concerned has to record reasons where there is no conviction,” he added. To that, counsel for Delhi Police argued that nothing was leaked by their side but himself. “He is a political person. He may have leaked it himself. We have not leaked anything. He has 16 FIRs against him,” counsel said.

Amanatullah Khan’s counsel argued that the concerned Station House Officer’s procedure has been in a
mala fide manner, without any material or basis to substantiate the allegations against his client. 

