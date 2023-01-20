Home Cities Delhi

Maliwal dragging case: Accused harassed another woman on Jan 17, says DCW chief 

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday alleged that the man accused of harassing her outside AIIMS had also "preyed on another woman" in a similar fashion earlier this month.

Maliwal alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

The accused, a 47-year-old man, has been arrested.

"The person who harassed me has also preyed on other women. One woman reported on the 181 helpline that on January 17 this man had repeatedly circled around her with his car on Lodhi Road, asking her to get in. I am thankful that I got him caught. I appeal to everyone to not be afraid but raise your voice," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maliwal also shared a video of the woman narrating her ordeal of being harassed by the man.

"In today's newspaper I saw that the chairperson of Delhi Commission (for Women) had been harassed and there was a picture of the perpetrator. I would like to tell you that this same person did the same thing to me on Tuesday at Lodhi Colony around 7 to 7.30 pm. He said the same thing to me - 'Do you want a lift?' and kept taking a U-turn to come back."

"I ignored him the first time he asked. But after that, when he kept on returning, I looked at him properly and kept thinking of getting out of the place as soon as possible but since there were no buses around, I had to face some problems," the woman said in the video.

Footage showing Maliwal being allegedly harassed by the accused inebriated man and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres with her hand stuck in the vehicle window has been recovered, police said.

