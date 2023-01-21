Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez on March 25

Fatehi alleges that a defamatory statement was made by Fernandez in "bad faith" and with "mala fide intention" and was circulated by the media houses with an intent to defame.

Published: 21st January 2023 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court adjourned for March 25 a plea by actor Nora Fatehi against co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons” and to destroy her career by dragging into Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar as the prime accused.

In her plea, Fatehi, a Canadian citizen with Indian roots, had also arrayed 15 media outlets for quoting Fernandez, The complaint was filed after Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan national, reportedly said that Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh which she claimed lowered her reputation. Both Fatehi and Fernandez were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with their alleged links to the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar.

The matter was listed for Saturday, however, it was adjourned since the judge was on leave owing to a judicial training, Fatehi’s lawyer said. On January 13, before Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru of Patiala House court in the city, Fatehi had recorded her statement as a witness in the money laundering case.

