Delhi court to hear Nora Fatehi's defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez on March 25

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court adjourned for March 25 a plea by actor Nora Fatehi against co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons” and to destroy her career by dragging into Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar as the prime accused.

In her plea, Fatehi, a Canadian citizen with Indian roots, had also arrayed 15 media outlets for quoting Fernandez, The complaint was filed after Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan national, reportedly said that Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh which she claimed lowered her reputation. Both Fatehi and Fernandez were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with their alleged links to the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar.

The matter was listed for Saturday, however, it was adjourned since the judge was on leave owing to a judicial training, Fatehi’s lawyer said. On January 13, before Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru of Patiala House court in the city, Fatehi had recorded her statement as a witness in the money laundering case.

