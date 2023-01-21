Delhi L-G gets government revert on teachers’ training trip

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has again sent a proposal to the L-G to allow government school teachers to attend a training programme in Finland. According to the reports, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has again sent a proposal to the L-G for his permission.

In the proposal, Sisodia said, “The government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost-benefit analysis and finds it essential to improve the quality of education.”

He added, “If the Chief Minister and Education Minister have decided to send teachers abroad, then how can the L-G object it? It is against democracy and the Constitution that an unelected individual is deciding and altering such decisions.”

He said that the elite class wants to send their children abroad but objects to it when teachers from a weaker background are to be sent abroad. He noted that as per the Supreme Court, L-G does not have the power to order a cost-benefit analysis of any decision of the Council of Ministers.

Sisodia said, “Powers of the ‘administrator’ of Delhi are not unlimited; they are defined in the Constitution and in various orders of the top court. Even after Centre’s court judgment through amendments, L-G can’t refuse any proposal, he can only refer it to the President.” The Deputy Chief Minister also cited a Supreme Court judgment where it repeats twice that the Lt Governor has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making power.

