Delhi University must give relaxation to backward class students in admission: Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the Vice- Chancellor of Delhi University, Raj Kumar Anand, Minister of Social Welfare of Delhi pointed out the difficulties faced by SC and ST students for getting admissions into Delhi University based on the Common University Entrance test.

In this regard, the minister wrote a letter to the Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh saying, “I am bringing your attention regarding the difficulties faced by SC/ST students for getting admission into Delhi university based on the CUET.”

He also urged the V-C to re-examine the issue and relax the admission criteria of DU to fill the vacant seats by lowering the cut-off marks for SC students. Referring to the previous years, the minister added, “In the earlier years, generous relaxations were given to the students belonging to the SC and ST communities regarding the cut-off marks for securing admission into Delhi University.”

Highlighting the present year problems, he added that it has been reported that the same process is not being followed in the present year and admissions are based on marks secured in CUET. In the 2022-23 academic year , about six thousand seats are lying vacant in the reserved seats for Scheduled Caste students in DU because the University changed the admission process this year.” said Anand.

