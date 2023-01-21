Home Cities Delhi

Forget politics, focus on law & order, Delhi CM tells L-G

Kejriwal cites many improvements in the city education system, asks Saxena to stop obstructing government’s functioning

(L) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI). (R)Delhi L-G VK Saxena (Photo | ANI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a faceoff between the government and the L-G, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to the latter asking him to look after the responsibility of law and order. He said that the L-G’s job is to handle law and order in the city, while the government’s work is to work on all other subjects of the national capital and if he leaves his work and interferes in other things, how will the system work? 

Kejriwal added, “Please look after your responsibility of law and order. Crimes are increasing in the city. The DCW chairperson has just been attacked, and if she is not safe, then I fear for the common women.” 
“Let the CM do his work, you fix the law and order of Delhi so that cases like Kanjhawala don’t happen again. Only then, Delhi’s system will be fine,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister said the citizens have not seen the L-G doing any work till date. He has only been interfering in the day-to-day work of the government. The L-G also invited Kejriwal and his deputy for a meeting on January 16 but Kejriwal insisted that he would meet Saxena along with all his MLAs.

“You have written that a few days ago when all of us had come to meet you, you could not meet because we came suddenly without informing you. If the chief minister, deputy chief minister, the entire cabinet and all the MLAs of Delhi were standing at your door, then it is obvious that they had come with a big problem related to the state,” he said. 

Opining that no system is perfect, Kejriwal said tremendous improvements have taken place in the education system of the national capital as compared to earlier time. Kejriwal added, “You have criticised Delhi’s education system in your letter.  We are doing a good job in the eyes of the public. Still, everything said and done, I value your criticism.”

“Tremendous improvements have taken place in the education system of Delhi as compared to earlier.  However, there is still a long way to go. If the Central Government and the L-G had not obstructed the work, we would have achieved much more by now,” he said.  Advising the L-G to avoid politics, Kejriwal said on one hand, he stops payments of salaries, lab tests, rent and electricity bills of all doctors of mohalla clinics in the national capital and then says these facilities were not doing well.  

