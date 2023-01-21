Home Cities Delhi

Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport

Published: 21st January 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

flight delay

Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several flights scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday were delayed due to fog, airport authorities said.

However, no flight diversions were reported till 7 am, they added.

"I came from Punjab and I am going to London. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.50 am but due to fog, it will now depart at 12.45 pm. I hope it doesn't get cancelled altogether," a passenger at Delhi airport told ANI.

The national capital witnessed mist on Saturday morning with Maximum and Minimum temperatures recorded at 23 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, according to the IMD reports, "Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely predicted over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and increase thereafter over the area with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during January 24 and 27 and also over Delhi during January 24 to January 27."

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 23 and January 24. Also over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 24," IMD said.

IMD further informed that there will be no cold wave conditions over north India during next week.

Earlier the IMD predicted that fresh western disturbances would affect the western Himalayan region from January 20 to January 26.

"An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather office further added that a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24. 

