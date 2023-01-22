Five held for acting as BSES officials to defraud thousands, say police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Saturday arrested the five accused persons for allegedly taking bribes from BSES consumers after tampering with their metres. According to the police they used to introduce themselves as BSES employees. They also used to carry an identity card of BSES if any victim would inquire them for their identity to win over the trust of the consumer of BSES.

“On January 18, We received a complaint from a person, who informed that 4-5 persons from the BSES department came to his house and told him that there was tampering with his electric meter and he has to pay a fine of Rs 5 Lakhs to the company,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

They offered the complainant that if they want to settle the dues then he would have to pay `50,000 as a bribe, which they reduced to Rs 32,000 after negotiation, added DCP.

After filling the FIR under appropriate sections, the police immediately formed different teams and laid the trap to arrest the accused. The complainant convinced the accused persons to pay the bribe and called them under Savitri flyover to hand it over to them. After some time, when the complainant delivered `32, 000 to the accused person, a raid was conducted and both the accused persons Naresh Antil and Amit Singh Tomar were arrested, said a senior police official.

During the interrogation, the police zeroed down on other members of the racket and recovered one mobile phone, SIM used in the commission of the crime. The other three accused were identified as Sahil Goel (27), Ajay Kumar (37), and Amardeep Sharma (37).

According to the police, Sahil Goel was the kingpin of the gang and previously worked with BSES on a contract basis. Later on, he formed a group with Ajay, Ravinder, Amardeep Sharma, Shehjad, Naresh Antil, Amit Tomar, Akram and Labban Ali. Goel has involvement in a similar case at the Malviya Nagar police station.

“Ajay Kumar alias Langda has the main role in the gang, he used to tamper with the seal of the electric meter and purposely create some faulty issues in the electric meter of the victim and would extort money from all of his victims,” said DCP.

