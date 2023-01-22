MCD launches 100-day campaign against plastic

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The corporation-run schools will take a pledge against the use of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) and practice it for 100 days under an anti-plastic campaign the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started on Saturday, officials informed.

The “No use of banned SUPs” pledge will be practised in all schools every day under the campaign called 100 Days to Beat Plastic the civic body launched with an aim to make areas under its jurisdiction free from the menace of plastic pollution.

The campaign was launched by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and he sought massive public participation to make it a success. On the occasion, he also administered an oath to people to not use plastic in daily life.

Meanwhile, noting that plastic pollution as a mounting issue, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that Delhi generates 11,000 tonnes of waste daily, out of which about 10% is plastic waste. He also admitted that the lack of alternatives is acting as a hindrance to the full implementation of SUP ban.

Officials said that the civic body has planned various activities which will be undertaken during the campaign period that include “intense inspections of all shops and markets to seize the banned SUP, plogging drives with the brand ambassador of campaign-Plogman of India, distribution of cloth bags, opening of more number of Vikalp stores. They mentioned that there should be least one Vikalp store in each market.

Other things also include wall art and installations related to plastic, awareness and outreach events shall combat SUP. Shopping malls have been given strict instructions to prohibit use of SUP in their premises. Food court and restaurants have been instructed for mandatory use of reusable items, non-plastic cutlery to cut down on the use of plastic cutleries.

