Cops unearth illegal firearms factory in UP’s Shamli, two held

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Republic Day, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has unearthed an illegal firearms factory in UP’s Shamli district and recovered a huge cache of illegal firearms and tools. The police arrested two people, identified as Naved Rana (21) and the supplier Saleem (39), in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that on January 13, a team of Special Cell conducted a raid at Delhi-Jammu Road, Near Singhu Extension, Narela, Delhi and apprehended one Naved Rana who was found carrying a high-quality semi-automatic pistol loaded with three live cartridges and nine pistols (4 high quality sophisticated semi-automatic pistols and 5 single shot country made pistols) inside a bag.

“The source, namely Saleem, was arrested and he admitted that he manufactured and supplied illegal arms and ammunition,” the DCP said. Based upon it, the police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit (factory).The accused were arrested and produced before a local Court which sent them to police

custody remand.

Saleem revealed that he was involved in illegal firearms and ammunition manufacturing and trading since 2012-13. In 2015, he was booked for the first time for offences under section 31 A of CLA Act. He was booked in four other criminal cases including a rioting case, a rape case and two more cases under CLA Act. Saleem was allegedly involved for setting a police station on fire.

Naved Rana disclosed that his brother Asif is a habitual criminal who is currently lodged at Muzaffarnagar Jail of UP in various cases such as Arms Act, Theft and NDPS Act. Naved used to obtain illegal firearms and ammunition from Saleem and used to supply them at various places in Delhi-NCR and UP to members of various infamous crime syndicates like Gogi Gang etc.

