Despite advisory, JNUSU to screen BBC documentary on Modi at univ 

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) will screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the campus, according to a JNUSU member on Monday. According to the member, the documentary is scheduled to be screened on Tuesday at 9 pm at the JNUSU office, which will be followed by a discussion.

Sharing the information about screening, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh shared a pamphlet on the social media platform, Twitter, and wrote, “ Join us for the Documentary Screening, which has been “banned” by an “elected Government” of the largest “democracy”.

However, the university on Monday issued an advisory regarding the screening and advised to cancel the programme immediately. “It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary “India: The Modi Question” scheduled for January 24, 2023 at 9:00 pm in Teflas. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorised activity may disturb the peace and harmony of the University Campus,” said the registrar in the advisory.

“The students concerned or individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules,” added the registrar.

Responding to the advisory, Aishe said that they will not cancel the screening as the union did not require permission from the varsity for holding any programme at the JNUSU office. Meanwhile, the government referred to the documentary as a “propaganda piece” and reportedly gave instructions for its blocking on numerous YouTube videos and Twitter messages that had links of it.

