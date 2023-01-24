Hawk-eye on R-Day: City on alert; drones, UAVs banned till Feb 15

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has strengthened the security arrangements in the city in the wake of Republic Day and subsequently prohibited the use of drones and other flying objects till February 15. The order comes into force from January 18.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, in an order, said that certain criminal or anti-social elements may pose a threat to the safety of general public, dignitaries and vital installations. “In exercise of power.. here by prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quad copters or para-jumping from the aircraft over jurisdiction of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day,” the order read. The Commissioner added that anyone found violating the order will be booked under section 188 of the IPC.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police recently averted a major terror strike on the right-wing Hindu leaders by arresting two suspected terrorists who recently murdered and dismembered a man in the city.

The accused were tasked to plan and carry out attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders in neighbouring states. Both revealed that they were in contact with some foreign entities involved to propagate terror activities in India.

The cops found a video in which they recorded the murder of a man. “Just to prove their credibility and capability, both Jagga and Naushad committed the murder of an innocent man and disposed off his body at different places in the city after dismembering it,” the senior official added.

The official said the police have made stringent security arrangements in Delhi to counter any threat. “On such occasions, Delhi Police raises its alert. We increase our visibility, presence, and checking to counter any threat,” said the official.

He informed that the Delhi Police has activated its community policing like ‘Eyes and Ears’ so that locals inform the police personnel about any anti-social element in their area.

