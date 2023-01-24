LG-appointed members take oath first as MCD House reconvenes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lt Governor-nominated members took oath first despite opposition from AAP councillors as the municipal House in Delhi reconvened on Tuesday amid heavy deployment of civil defence volunteers personnel and marshals.

Presiding Officer Satya Sharma administered the oath to the nominated members before the elected representatives as AAP members raised "shame shame" chants.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal also objected to the nominated members being administered their oaths first.

The nominated members raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after the ceremony. Sharma then called on the elected councillors to take their oaths.

To avoid the chaos that ensued during the last meeting on January 6, there was heavy security deployment inside the municipal House, the Civic Centre premises and even the Well.

A larger number of civil defence personnel, including women members, and marshals were deployed compared to the deployment during the first municipal House, a senior official said.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.

The municipal House, after the recent high-stakes civic polls, reconvened on Tuesday during which the mayor and the deputy mayor of Delhi are slated to be elected, weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.

Following the mayoral poll, Delhi will get a mayor for the city as a whole after a 10-year gap.

