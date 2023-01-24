Wrestlers’ protest: Plea filed by ‘cook’ of WFI chairman withdrawn

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A petition seeking an FIR against India’s top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, among others, for allegedly abusing the process of law by making Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resign, was withdrawn from Delhi High Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singh denied any links to the petition through his official social media accounts. “No petition has been submitted by me or any authorized person associated with me against the Delhi government, the protesting wrestlers and the news channels. I have not authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to present the petition in any court of law,” read a translation of his Hindi tweet.

Petitioner namely ‘Vicky’ mentioned as the one ‘who has very deep affection towards WFI President Brij bhushan’, has been approaching the court through advocates Shrikant Prasad and Jitendra Kumar Sharma. On contacting, advocate Shrikant Prasad, however, claimed that he was in touch with Brij Bhushan Singh before and after filing the petition and he was ‘impressed’ with the plea. He also told this newspaper that ‘Vicky’, whose address can be seen the same as Singh’s official residence 21 Ashoka road, New Delhi 110001 is the cook of the WFI head.

Other parties in the plea include wrestlers, Sangeeta Phogat, Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik and Press Council of India, and few media outlets. The petitioner was accused of ‘media trial’ in the matter. “In this petition the respondent no 2 Vinesh phogat who is the main and first person started extorting and black mailing the petitioner for resigning him from the post of president at Wrestling federation of India in the pretext of protest for causing sexual harassment to respondents .prima facie appears from their conduct as mentioned in petition,” it read.

“Such conduct of respondent in maligning the image of petitioner by misusing sexual harassment laws and facilitating other women to do the same to compelled anyone for getting their favoured under coercion is nothing but a legal Naxal,” it said further. “The extent of mental cruelty caused to the petitioner is that, he is compelled to say - -”There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself,” it read.

