Aaftab got violent, killed Shraddha as she went to meet a friend, says chargesheet

The chargesheet was submitted at a Saket Court 73 days after Aaftab was arrested.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a 6,636-page chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, saying she was killed as she had gone to meet a friend against the wishes of her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The chargesheet was submitted at a Saket Court 73 days after Aaftab was arrested. “The day the incident occurred the accused did not like that she had gone to another friend. After this he became violent and the incident happened,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Meenu Chaudhary said about the motive behind the ghastly crime.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled, her body was chopped into several pieces and disposed of at different locations of a forest area in south Delhi over several months by Aaftab.  “It was an exhaustive investigation. We had formed a special investigation team, which was headed by DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary to crack the case and collect all relevant evidence,” the JCP said.

