Home Cities Delhi

BJP is throttling democracy: AAP

Deputy CM says BJP should accept its defeat in MCD, ensure smooth conduct of polls

Published: 25th January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, BJP members exchange heated arguments during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the Civic Centre | Parveen Negi

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked BJP to accept their defeat in the MCD polls and help ensure the smooth conduct of mayoral elections. “If the BJP has any faith in democracy and the Constitution, then they should accept the fact that the people of Delhi have defeated them. They should now let the mayoral elections happen without any disruption,” he said. He alleged that the BJP is strangulating democracy to keep the MCD under its control in an unconstitutional manner.

Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi are irked with BJP’s corruption in MCD. In their tenure of 15 years, they have only destroyed the capital. The people of Delhi were tired of BJP’s lackadaisical attitude and defeated them in MCD elections. So now, BJP is running away from the mayoral elections.”

He added that AAP councillors attended the house peacefully but BJP councillors created the ruckus again and got the House adjourned. He added, “ “First, they avoided MCD elections and when the public has shown them the door, they are running away from the election of mayor,” he said. 

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP, alleging that the mandate given by the two crore people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and his party has been “strangulated”. Addressing his party members in the premises of the MCD House after it was adjourned till next date, he alleged the BJP was running away from mayoral election as it is “losing it badly”. He also alleged that BJP councillors assaulted women councillors of the AAP in the presence of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and former health minister Harshvardhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Mayor election MCD
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp