BJP is throttling democracy: AAP

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked BJP to accept their defeat in the MCD polls and help ensure the smooth conduct of mayoral elections. “If the BJP has any faith in democracy and the Constitution, then they should accept the fact that the people of Delhi have defeated them. They should now let the mayoral elections happen without any disruption,” he said. He alleged that the BJP is strangulating democracy to keep the MCD under its control in an unconstitutional manner.

Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi are irked with BJP’s corruption in MCD. In their tenure of 15 years, they have only destroyed the capital. The people of Delhi were tired of BJP’s lackadaisical attitude and defeated them in MCD elections. So now, BJP is running away from the mayoral elections.”

He added that AAP councillors attended the house peacefully but BJP councillors created the ruckus again and got the House adjourned. He added, “ “First, they avoided MCD elections and when the public has shown them the door, they are running away from the election of mayor,” he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP, alleging that the mandate given by the two crore people of Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal and his party has been “strangulated”. Addressing his party members in the premises of the MCD House after it was adjourned till next date, he alleged the BJP was running away from mayoral election as it is “losing it badly”. He also alleged that BJP councillors assaulted women councillors of the AAP in the presence of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and former health minister Harshvardhan.

