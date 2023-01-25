Home Cities Delhi

ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

The court added that the predicate offence has to be necessarily investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law in that regard.

Published: 25th January 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot assume by itself that a predicate offence has been committed as it does not have the powers to probe any offence other than money laundering.

"What needs to be emphasised is that the PMLA empowers the ED to investigate Section 3 offences only. Its power to investigate and enquire stands confined to the offence of money laundering as defined in that Section. However, the same cannot be read as enabling it to assume from the material that it may gather in the course of that investigation that a predicate offence stands committed," single-judge Justice Yashwant Varma held in an order dated January 24.

The court added that the predicate offence has to be necessarily investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law in that regard.

It averred that "The ED cannot possibly arrogate unto itself the power to investigate or enquire into the alleged commission of those offences. In any case, it cannot and on its own motion proceed on the surmise that a particular set of facts evidence the commission of a scheduled offence and based on that opinion initiate action under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)."

If in the course of its enquiry and investigation, ED comes to the conclusion that the material in its possession shows the commission of an offence created under any other enactment, it would be obliged to furnish requisite information to the concerned agency for necessary action, it was noted.

The observations of the high court were following the hearing of pleas moved by Prakash Industries Limited and Prakash Therma Power Limited challenging the Provisional Attachment Orders (PAO) issued by the ED on November 29, 2018.

It also relied on a Supreme Court observation, pointing out that "The Authorities under the 2002 Act cannot prosecute any person on the notional basis or on the assumption that a scheduled offence has been committed unless it is so registered with the jurisdictional police and/or pending enquiry/trial including by way of criminal complaint before the competent forum."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED money laundering PMLA
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp