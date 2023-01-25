Home Cities Delhi

Excise policy scam: Assets linked to Mahendru, Nair & Arora being frozen

The ED has initiated the attachment process of several properties associated with some of the accused named in the two chargesheets filed by the agency in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Published: 25th January 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ED has initiated the attachment process of several properties associated with some of the accused named in the two chargesheets filed by the agency in the Delhi excise policy scam. As per sources, the assets associated with Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair and Amit Arora who allegedly made disproportionate gains out of the kick backs, are being frozen.

According to sources, the properties and assets associated with Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair and Amit Arora who allegedly made disproportionate gains out which caused huge losses to the government are being freezed. Mahendru, the Managing Director of Indo Spirit and Nair, who was closely associated with AAP, were named in the first and second charge sheets respectively.

The first charge sheet was filed in November last week naming only Mahendru. The ED alleged that while irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy scam caused the government a loss of Rs 2,873 crore, the accused gained a profit of Rs 295 crore.

In the second charge sheet, Nair was named along with Sharath C Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora. Seven private entities, primarily into liquor trade have also been mentioned in the charge sheet filed on Friday.  

The ED also found during the investigation that Nair, who was closely associated with AAP, received kickbacks worth `100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the ‘South Group’, which is controlled by Sharath Chandra Reddy, K. Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Amit Arora, alleged to be a close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram, who made startling disclosures naming K Kavitha and other politicians, was instrumental in bribing government officials and others in the laundering scam.

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender.”   

