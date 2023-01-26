Home Cities Delhi

AAP, BJP in blame game over MCD House ruckus

BJP, however, alleged that the way AAP leaders are shying away from mayor’s election made it clear that they are not confident of their majority.

By Anup Verma
NEW DELHI:  A day after postponement of the MCD mayor elections, both AAP and BJP on Wednesday accused each other of creating ruckus at the House proceeding. AAP challenged BJP to show even a single video where any AAP councillor created ruckus inside the House.

BJP, however, alleged that the way AAP leaders are shying away from mayor’s election made it clear that they are not confident of their majority. AAP MLA Atishi said, “We showed you five videos in which it was clearly shown that AAP councillors sat peacefully despite BJP’s misbehaviour.”

She said that BJP does not respect democracy and is not ready to sit in opposition even after losing the election.   Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the way AAP first created a ruckus in MCD House and later after adjournment by the Presiding Officer sat on Dharna is a proof of their anarchist nature. 

