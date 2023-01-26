Criminal who robbed jewellery store in Hyderabad, nabbed in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a member of infamous Nandu gang, who along with his associates, had recently shot at two jewellers and decamped with three-four kg of gold from a shop in Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Sandeep alias Manish (30), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was found previously involved in six cases of extortion, robbery and arms act. Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on December 1, the accused Sandeep along-with his associates Shubham and Sumit Dagar went to Mahadev Jewellers at Kothapet, Chaitanyapuri Wai, Hyderabad, Telangana and downed the shutter from inside.

“They opened fire on the staff present there. In this incident, two jewellers Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev sustained bullet injuries. Thereafter, Sandeep and his associates snatched a jewellery bag (having three-four kg gold and cash) from Sukhdev and fled,” the Special CP said.

He said that Telangana police, along with a team of Crime Branch, worked on the case and established the whereabouts of the accused. “Police team working on the case received specific inputs following which a trap was laid near Chhawla Drain in Delhi and accused Sandeep was apprehended,” the official said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep in the year 2018 came in contact with one Paramvir Gulia (associate of desperate Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu Gang), and robbed a car at gunpoint for the purpose of Paramvir Gulia. He had committed back to back robberies in the area of Vikaspuri. In the year 2019, he along with his associates, demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from one Tarun Yadav and fired upon him. In jail, he met Sumit and after coming out of jail, Sumit introduced Shubham to him.

“They also met one Mahender, a resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan who gave them the idea of robbing a jewelry shop in Telangana. After doing weeks of recce in Telangana, Mahender called Sandeep, Sumit and Shubham there, and as per their plan they robbed the jeweller,” the official added.

