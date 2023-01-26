Jamia tense amid BBC documentary row 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after ruckus at Jawaharlal Nehru University over screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the campus, the atmosphere at Jamia Millia Islamia remained tense on Wednesday as the left student organisation, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) called for the screening of the documentary in the university premises.

However, the documentary was not shown on Wednesday because of the comprehensive security measures by the police and the university. Prior to this, the police also detained four students, who were in the organising team of the event.

Condemning the police action, the SFI said, “In an atrocious manner, Azeez, Nivedya, Abhiram and Tejas have been detained by Delhi Police prior to the screening of the documentary.” “In order to protest against this crackdown, we also held another protest along with NSUI at 4 pm outside gate no.7 of the university campus, however, more students were detained there and taken to the Neb Sarai Police station,” said Sanma Hussain, president of SFI- Jamia.

Talking to this newspaper, Esha pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) confirmed that 13 people were detained around the campus at 4 pm to ensure peace in the area. The university administration had also earlier issued a circular reiterating that no meeting or gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed on the campus without the permission of the competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers.

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar on Wednesday said, “SFI wants to disturb the peace on campus. We will never allow this kind of behaviour. Jamia will take action against students, if necessary, for disrupting the peace on campus.”Meanwhile, the university’s management locked the gates at around 4 pm, causing a commotion as students who had come to attend classes were trapped on campus.

Students protesting against the proctor said that it was “unreasonable” of the university to lock the gates.

One student said, “We are here to study, not for any kind of politics. We have no issue with the screening, but at least, let us do our work.” Another student, who wished to remain anonymous, said that there is concern among the students as some are now erasing the documentary link from their mobile phones following students’ detention.

SFI disturbing campus peace: Jamia VC

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar accused a students group planning to screen the controversial documentary on the campus of “disturbing peace and harmony”, and asserted that she will not allow such a behaviour in the varsity under her watch. “We do not want any disturbance on the campus. We desire to keep peace and harmony in the university where students are studying and giving exams,” Akhtar said.

