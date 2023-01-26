Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal harps on ‘boycott China’

Delhi CM says India’s trade with Beijing increased by 50% despite Chinese aggression along LAC

Published: 26th January 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal during the Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking a swipe at BJP-led government in the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that India’s trade with Beijing has increased by 50 per cent despite Chinese aggression. 
Kejriwal, while attending the Republic Day parade at Chhatrasal Stadium, appealed to people to boycott China and asked them to stop buying goods from the country. 

He said, “We read about Chinese Aggression on our borders. Today, a highly reputed newspaper reported how the Chinese have encroached upon some of our territory near the border. This is a matter of deep concern for every citizen of our country.”

“Our soldiers put in all their might to fight the Chinese on the border. It is now the duty of all citizens and all governments to stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and support them. It is our duty to send a strong message to China against its aggression. It is our duty to boycott China, look into its eyes and make it clear that we will not compromise on national security,” he said.

The chief minister said that in 2020, India bought goods worth 65 billion dollars. In 2021, the import figures shot up to 95 billion dollars, a straight 50% jump.  He added, “Why are we making China richer at the cost of the security of the country? They are using our money to buy weapons and upgrade their forces to fight against us.”

Kejriwal claimed that according to central government reports, the city has become number one across the country in terms of start-ups, EVs, education, health, CCTVs and green cover. Ration, electricity, water, education, health, bus travel and pilgrimage are free in Delhi; that’s why Delhi has the lowest inflation in the whole country. He said that the more India buys these goods from China, the more “we reduce production of made in India goods of this kind.”     

“What is the problem with increasing their production in India? If we produce all these goods in our country, employment will also be generated at a large scale. We are giving away not just our trade but our employment to China too.  The inflation rate in Delhi is 3 percent, while in Gujarat it is 7 per cent, 7.8 in Haryana, 7.5 in Madhya Pradesh and 6.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

City no.1 in terms of edu, health and green cover

Kejriwal said that according to central government reports, the city has become number one across the country in terms of start-ups, EVs, education, health, CCTVs and green cover. Ration, electricity, water, education, health, bus travel and pilgrimage are free in Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal India-China conflict
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp