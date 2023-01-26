Kejriwal harps on ‘boycott China’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at BJP-led government in the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that India’s trade with Beijing has increased by 50 per cent despite Chinese aggression.

Kejriwal, while attending the Republic Day parade at Chhatrasal Stadium, appealed to people to boycott China and asked them to stop buying goods from the country.

He said, “We read about Chinese Aggression on our borders. Today, a highly reputed newspaper reported how the Chinese have encroached upon some of our territory near the border. This is a matter of deep concern for every citizen of our country.”

“Our soldiers put in all their might to fight the Chinese on the border. It is now the duty of all citizens and all governments to stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and support them. It is our duty to send a strong message to China against its aggression. It is our duty to boycott China, look into its eyes and make it clear that we will not compromise on national security,” he said.

The chief minister said that in 2020, India bought goods worth 65 billion dollars. In 2021, the import figures shot up to 95 billion dollars, a straight 50% jump. He added, “Why are we making China richer at the cost of the security of the country? They are using our money to buy weapons and upgrade their forces to fight against us.”

Kejriwal claimed that according to central government reports, the city has become number one across the country in terms of start-ups, EVs, education, health, CCTVs and green cover. Ration, electricity, water, education, health, bus travel and pilgrimage are free in Delhi; that’s why Delhi has the lowest inflation in the whole country. He said that the more India buys these goods from China, the more “we reduce production of made in India goods of this kind.”

“What is the problem with increasing their production in India? If we produce all these goods in our country, employment will also be generated at a large scale. We are giving away not just our trade but our employment to China too. The inflation rate in Delhi is 3 percent, while in Gujarat it is 7 per cent, 7.8 in Haryana, 7.5 in Madhya Pradesh and 6.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

City no.1 in terms of edu, health and green cover

Kejriwal said that according to central government reports, the city has become number one across the country in terms of start-ups, EVs, education, health, CCTVs and green cover. Ration, electricity, water, education, health, bus travel and pilgrimage are free in Delhi.

