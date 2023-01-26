Home Cities Delhi

Police officer says 26 of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh inaccessible

According to a research paper of a senior police officer of the Union Territory, presence at 26 Patrolling Points (PPs) close to the Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh has been lost.

Published: 26th January 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian presence at 26 Patrolling Points (PPs) close to the Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh has been lost, according to a research paper of a senior police officer of the Union Territory.

As per the paper: “There are 65 PPs starting from Karakoram pass to Chumur which are to be patrolled regularly by the ISFs (Indian security forces). Out of 65 PPs, our presence is lost in 26 PPs (PP no. 5-17, 24-32, 37, 51,52,62) due to restrictive or no patrolling by the ISFs.

Later on, China forces us to accept the fact that, as such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas. This leads to a shift in the border under control of ISFs towards the Indian side and a buffer zone is created in all such pockets which ultimately leads to loss of control over these areas by India. This tactic of the PLA to grab land inch-by-inch is known as Salami Slicing.”

It was one of the 15 research papers submitted during the annual Director General of Police Conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau from January 20-22 and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The paper, as per reports, did not come up for discussion.

The Indian security forces have been physically accessing the Patrolling Points before May 2020. As first reported by this newspaper, many of them became inaccessible due to the standoff created by the PLA after they clashed with the Indian soldiers at Finger-4 near Pangong Lake. Later the standoff extended in Galwan, Gogra and Hotsprings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control Ladakh
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp