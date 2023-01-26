Start from scratch: MCD to redo mayoral poll procedure

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second adjournment of the MCD House has thrown officials under the buzz. The procedure of calling another meeting will have to be started from the scratch, said officials. According to the officials, the Municipal Secretary will again have to work out the plausible dates to hold elections and seek clearance from the MCD Commissioner for further approvals. “However, it’s the L-G who has to take the final call,” a senior official said.

Officials said that the Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the next meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report of the incident which stalled the Mayoral election two days ago, which later will be forwarded to the Urban Development Department and the L-G for approval.

“The file will be enclosed with all the sequence and details of the event that took place on Tuesday, including the request to set a new date for the first meeting. After receiving the clearance, the file will be sent to the Urban Development Department. The department will forward the request to the L-G to decide the date,” the senior official said.

Even after 50 days of emerging as the majority party, AAP has not been able to form its government in the civic corporation. The ruckus has prevented the normal proceedings of the House forcing the pro-tem speaker to adjourn the meetings convened to elect a Mayor twice. A special officer on deputation has been administering the civic body. Officials said that special officer Ashwini Kumar will continue to look after the day-to-day affairs of the civic corporation.

“Even though all elected and nominated members were administered oath in the last House meeting, the special officer will continue to administer the MCD as the civic body is yet to get its Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the standing committee,” he said.

L-G to give nod for meeting

The Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the next meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report which stalled the Mayoral election, which will be forwarded to the Urban Development Department and the L-G for approval.



NEW DELHI: The second adjournment of the MCD House has thrown officials under the buzz. The procedure of calling another meeting will have to be started from the scratch, said officials. According to the officials, the Municipal Secretary will again have to work out the plausible dates to hold elections and seek clearance from the MCD Commissioner for further approvals. “However, it’s the L-G who has to take the final call,” a senior official said. Officials said that the Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the next meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report of the incident which stalled the Mayoral election two days ago, which later will be forwarded to the Urban Development Department and the L-G for approval. “The file will be enclosed with all the sequence and details of the event that took place on Tuesday, including the request to set a new date for the first meeting. After receiving the clearance, the file will be sent to the Urban Development Department. The department will forward the request to the L-G to decide the date,” the senior official said. Even after 50 days of emerging as the majority party, AAP has not been able to form its government in the civic corporation. The ruckus has prevented the normal proceedings of the House forcing the pro-tem speaker to adjourn the meetings convened to elect a Mayor twice. A special officer on deputation has been administering the civic body. Officials said that special officer Ashwini Kumar will continue to look after the day-to-day affairs of the civic corporation. “Even though all elected and nominated members were administered oath in the last House meeting, the special officer will continue to administer the MCD as the civic body is yet to get its Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the standing committee,” he said. L-G to give nod for meeting The Municipal Secretary will send the file to reconvene the next meeting to the MCD Commissioner with a full report which stalled the Mayoral election, which will be forwarded to the Urban Development Department and the L-G for approval.