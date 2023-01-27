First intranasal Covid vaccine launched, rollout to begin in private hospitals soon

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Launching the world’s first made-in-India intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC on India’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Union Health Minister said that it is a glorious tribute to the call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Mandaviya launched the intranasal vaccine, which will be available in government hospitals for Rs 325 and Rs 800 in the private market, with Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

“Proud to launch iNCOVACC®, the world’s 1st intranasal vaccine for COVID, along with Minister @DrJitendraSingh Ji, on #RepublicDay. A mighty display of India’s research & innovation prowess under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership,” he tweeted.

“This is a historic achievement & a testimony to the innovative zeal of our scientists. It has made every Indian proud. Heartiest congratulations to all our hardworking scientists and innovators who are working relentlessly to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Mandaviya tweeted.

The vaccine was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

iNNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to get approval for the primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose. Its rollout may begin in private hospitals that have placed orders.

Cost-effective jab

iNCOVACC does not require syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, bandage, is cost-effective

Utilises a vector-based platform, which can be easily updated with emerging variants leading to large-scale production, within a few months

Has received DCGI’s approval last Nov for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose

NEW DELHI: Launching the world’s first made-in-India intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC on India’s 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Union Health Minister said that it is a glorious tribute to the call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Mandaviya launched the intranasal vaccine, which will be available in government hospitals for Rs 325 and Rs 800 in the private market, with Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. “Proud to launch iNCOVACC®, the world’s 1st intranasal vaccine for COVID, along with Minister @DrJitendraSingh Ji, on #RepublicDay. A mighty display of India’s research & innovation prowess under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership,” he tweeted. “This is a historic achievement & a testimony to the innovative zeal of our scientists. It has made every Indian proud. Heartiest congratulations to all our hardworking scientists and innovators who are working relentlessly to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Mandaviya tweeted. The vaccine was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. iNNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to get approval for the primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose. Its rollout may begin in private hospitals that have placed orders. Cost-effective jab iNCOVACC does not require syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, bandage, is cost-effective Utilises a vector-based platform, which can be easily updated with emerging variants leading to large-scale production, within a few months Has received DCGI’s approval last Nov for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose