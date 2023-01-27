Home Cities Delhi

Rape cases: Delhi HC issues norms for ending pregnancy

“At the time of medical examination of a victim of sexual assault, it will be mandatory to conduct a Urine Pregnancy Test, as in many cases, this Court has noticed that such test is not conducted."

Published: 27th January 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Underlining the human rights and dignified existence of a rape victim, the Delhi High Court has passed a slew of guidelines to be followed by the investigating officers in cases where the pregnancy of a sexual assault victim exceeds 24 weeks.

The guidelines were issued by single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while allowing a 14-year-old rape victim girl to proceed with the medical termination of her 25-week pregnancy, which was beyond the permissible limit of 24 weeks.

“It is not the privacy of the rape victim which is invaded by sexual assault, but her body is wounded and her soul is scared,” the court said in the order, adding it would not be appropriate to expect the minor victim who is a rape victim to take the burden of giving birth and raising a child, especially in a situation where she herself is passing through the age of adolescent. “Doing so, will amount to asking a child to give birth and raise another child,” the court said.

In its guidelines, the court said; “At the time of medical examination of a victim of sexual assault, it will be mandatory to conduct a Urine Pregnancy Test, as in many cases, this Court has noticed that such test is not conducted.”

If the victim is found pregnant and she gives consent for the medical termination of the pregnancy, the investigating officer will ensure that she is produced on the same day before a medical board as envisaged under Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, it said further, adding four hospitals in the national capital -- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr.Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital,Safdarjung Hospital, and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, were constituted for the purpose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court sexual assault
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp