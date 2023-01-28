Home Cities Delhi

Complaint filed against RSS chief for hurting sentiments 

Editor-in-Chief of India Speaks Daily, Deo said that Bhagwat’s remarks have hurt the feelings of a large section of Hindu community.

Published: 28th January 2023 07:53 AM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and two magazines for outraging the religious feelings of the majority community. The complainant, Sandeep Deo, who runs a Youtube channel and is Editor-in-Chief of India Speaks Daily, quoted Bhagwat’s recent interview with two magazines, where the RSS chief allegedly endorsed homosexuality by referring to historical personalities from Mahabharata. However, the police have so far not registered any FIR in the matter, a senior Delhi Police official said. 

“RSS chief in his reply to a question quoted scriptural, historical personality of Mahabharata times -- Hamsa and Dimbak being as gay having a relationship as gay’s with each other, having attraction towards each other, which is not factually correct,” Deo said in his complaint.

He said the same historical incidence is correctly mentioned in Sri Harivansh Purana from page no 1303 to 1366 printed from Gita Press. Demanding registration of an FIR under section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC. Deo said that Bhagwat’s remarks have hurt the feelings of a large section of Hindu community. “They should be made to issue a written apology for printing misinterpretation of scripture like Mahabharat Harvanshpuran,” the complaint read.

