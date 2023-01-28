Home Cities Delhi

Delhi road mishap: 41-year-old man killed as car crashes into scooter, drags him for 350 metres

The impact of the collision was so strong that Sumit was tossed in the air and landed on the roof of the car and ultimately fell on the road. While Kailash got stuck between the windshield & bonnet.

Published: 28th January 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Police nab accused in Hit and Drag case. (Photo | Express)

The suspects in the hit-and-drag case under police custody. (Photo | Express)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another horrific road accident, a 41-year-old scooterist was killed after a speeding car collided with his scooty and dragged him for about 350 meters. 

The victim has been identified as Kailash Bhatnagar. He and one Sumit Khari were riding in the scooty in northwest Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar around 3 am on Friday when the accident took place. 

The mishap was reminiscent of the Kanjhawala accident wherein a 20-year-old woman died after being, reportedly, dragged for around 12 km underneath a car. 

The car with 20-year-old Parveen alias Silli behind the wheel was overspeeding. Moreover, he was apparently driving under the influence of alcohol.

The moment the car crashed into the scooter, Sumit Khari was tossed several metres in the air. He landed on the roof of the car and eventually fell on the road. Kailash got stuck between the windshield and the bonnet of the car while the scooter got stuck in the bumper. Parveen, instead of stopping the car, accelerated it. The vehicle sped towards Inderlok dragging Kailash for more than 350 metres, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-northwest).

She said the tragedy took place in front of two Police Control Room (PCR) vans, which were on night patrolling duty.

“The police acted promptly and intercepted the car,” the DCP claimed.

The driver and four others, travelling in the car, tried to escape from the spot. The cops gave a chase and managed to nab two of the suspects, including the car driver.

Kailash and Sumit were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Kailash as brought dead. Sumit is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. His condition is stated to be critical.

A source in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that Kailash got stuck in between the windshield and the car’s bonnet. A cavity formed there due to the collision.

"When we intercepted the vehicle, he was lying unconscious on the bonnet, possibly dead,” the source said."

During the investigation, three more suspects were arrested.

The occupants of the car, Diviansh Puri (19), Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19), were also under the influence of alcohol. They told the police that they were driving around after attending a wedding.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIt and Drag case delhi speeding car
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp