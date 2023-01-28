Delhi road mishap: 41-year-old man killed as car crashes into scooter, drags him for 350 metres

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another horrific road accident, a 41-year-old scooterist was killed after a speeding car collided with his scooty and dragged him for about 350 meters.

The victim has been identified as Kailash Bhatnagar. He and one Sumit Khari were riding in the scooty in northwest Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar around 3 am on Friday when the accident took place.

The mishap was reminiscent of the Kanjhawala accident wherein a 20-year-old woman died after being, reportedly, dragged for around 12 km underneath a car.

The car with 20-year-old Parveen alias Silli behind the wheel was overspeeding. Moreover, he was apparently driving under the influence of alcohol.

The moment the car crashed into the scooter, Sumit Khari was tossed several metres in the air. He landed on the roof of the car and eventually fell on the road. Kailash got stuck between the windshield and the bonnet of the car while the scooter got stuck in the bumper. Parveen, instead of stopping the car, accelerated it. The vehicle sped towards Inderlok dragging Kailash for more than 350 metres, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-northwest).

She said the tragedy took place in front of two Police Control Room (PCR) vans, which were on night patrolling duty.

“The police acted promptly and intercepted the car,” the DCP claimed.

The driver and four others, travelling in the car, tried to escape from the spot. The cops gave a chase and managed to nab two of the suspects, including the car driver.

Kailash and Sumit were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared Kailash as brought dead. Sumit is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. His condition is stated to be critical.

A source in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that Kailash got stuck in between the windshield and the car’s bonnet. A cavity formed there due to the collision.

"When we intercepted the vehicle, he was lying unconscious on the bonnet, possibly dead,” the source said."

During the investigation, three more suspects were arrested.

The occupants of the car, Diviansh Puri (19), Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19), were also under the influence of alcohol. They told the police that they were driving around after attending a wedding.

